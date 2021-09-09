Church St. Marketplace celebrates 40 years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - City and state leaders gathered in Burlington Thursday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Church Street Marketplace.

The marketplace was closed to traffic and opened to visitors back in September of 1981. Mayor Miro Weinberger says the many shops and stores along Church Street have made strides to bounce back from the pandemic.

Joining the mayor was Senator Patrick Leahy, who says the marketplace over the years has become the heart of Burlington’s downtown. “A community needs a place like this that can bring people together. And we’ve got to bring the businesses all back and active. We’ve got wonderful restaurants and stores and all. We’ve got to get that bustling again for the good of all of us, not just the businesses,” Leahy said.

According to the mayor, more than 1.5 million people visit Church Street each year.

