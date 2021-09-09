Advertisement

Church St. Marketplace celebrates 40 years

Sen. Patrick Leahy with Mayor Miro Weinberger at Thursday's Church St. Marketplace celebration.
Sen. Patrick Leahy with Mayor Miro Weinberger at Thursday's Church St. Marketplace celebration.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - City and state leaders gathered in Burlington Thursday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Church Street Marketplace.

The marketplace was closed to traffic and opened to visitors back in September of 1981. Mayor Miro Weinberger says the many shops and stores along Church Street have made strides to bounce back from the pandemic.

Joining the mayor was Senator Patrick Leahy, who says the marketplace over the years has become the heart of Burlington’s downtown. “A community needs a place like this that can bring people together. And we’ve got to bring the businesses all back and active. We’ve got wonderful restaurants and stores and all. We’ve got to get that bustling again for the good of all of us, not just the businesses,” Leahy said.

According to the mayor, more than 1.5 million people visit Church Street each year.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vt. Troopers Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski and David Pfindel have resigned in connection...
3 Vt. troopers resign in connection with fake COVID vaccination card scheme
String of central Vt. overdose deaths prompt police warning
Kristopher Knutson
Multi-day police standoff ends in Vernon
Vt. Education Secretary Dan French and Gov. Phil Scott at Wednesday's briefing.
Vt. education officials to extend school masking guidelines to Oct. 4
File photo
Essex Police looking for dog owners following Indian Brook incident

Latest News

Sen. Patrick Leahy
Leahy calls Biden budget framework once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
File photo
Police: Suspect in fatal officer-involved shooting was holding cellphone
Fern Crete
Super Senior: Fern Crete
x
Brian Benjamin sworn in as New York lieutenant governor