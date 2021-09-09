Do vaccine incentives work?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Businesses and organizations across the region are taking different approaches to getting more of their employees vaccinated.

Some businesses are offering incentives to get employees vaccinated. Some will be imposing consequences for not doing so, and others are requiring it as a condition of employment. So what works the best?

“We are one team,” said Naomi Wright with the Alliance Group.

As a way to get more employees vaccinated against COVID-19, the Alliance Group is offering $1,000 for any company employee who gets the shot. To date, the business has paid out more than half of its 140 person workforce throughout Vermont and New Hampshire.

“Anyone who has done the right thing that is going to allow us to remain a strong provider of HVAC services in this industry, we are going to reward them,” Wright said.

It’s a carrot approach to public health. And then there’s the stick.

“Down the road, we will be applying a surcharge to medical insurance. We are self-insured,” said Clay Adams, the chief executive officer at Mascoma Bank.

While Mascoma Bank has offered incentives in the past, the company is now requiring weekly testing for those who do not get vaccinated.

“We may require the vaccine but that is not something that we have decided on,” Adams said.

They are two different approaches to vaccination. But both may have unintended consequences.

“What I think we want instead is for people to feel like they did it for some reason that is important to them,” said Suzanne Gurland.

Gurland is a professor of psychology at Middlebury College. She says while carrot and stick approaches could get more people vaccinated in the short term, she says it could also lead to issues down the road, like long-term compliance. For example, if an additional booster shot is needed, vaccination rates could drop if the incentive to get one is no longer there.

Gurland says the public health benefits to the company should be the focus no matter what approach an individual business takes.

“And some people might be unreachable. Some people might never decide that this seems like the right thing for them and that is where some of these mandates come in,” Gurland said.

The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and the parent company of WCAX for that matter, are already mandating the vaccine as a condition of employment.

“We stand firmly by the science of vaccination,” said Dr. Ed Merrens of DHMC.

The chief clinical officer at the medical center says the health system is continuing to work with those who have not yet complied.

“Education and counseling for people who are struggling with this,” Merrens said.

The experts say another factor companies should consider is trust, which they say could erode over time if employees feel they are forced to get a shot for the wrong reasons.

