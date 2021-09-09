Advertisement

Former Essex County Fair official faces embezzlement charges

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MORIAH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A former treasurer has been accused of stealing more than $60,000 from the Essex County Fair.

Bridget Brown handled money for the Essex County Agricultural Society, which runs the fair. She worked there from 2013 to 2019. Police say she overpaid herself with the society’s money, stole money by making ATM withdrawals, and made credit card purchases for herself using the society’s card. To hide her embezzlement, police say she falsified business records.

Brown is currently the Willsboro Fire District treasurer and is the clerk and tax collector in Willsboro.

