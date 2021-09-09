Advertisement

Getting a COVID test: New York vs. Vermont

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As COVID cases rise, we are taking a look at testing in the region.

So how easy is it to get a COVID test and who pays for it? It depends on where you live.

In Vermont, testing is free for everyone at all state-run testing sites, even for visitors from other states.

In New York, you might have to pay for it, but you might not. The health department says it usually depends on what the test is and why you are getting it.

“Typically it seems, just in the conversations we’ve had with positive cases, it seems if it’s a diagnostic test-- so they are sick and come back positive with COVID-19-- it would be covered under most insurances. But your other surveillance testing-- those looking to get a negative test to travel-- that is something that might not be covered under your insurance,” said Molly Flynn of the Clinton County Health Department.

Now, let’s compare access to testing in Clinton County, New York, and Chittenden County, Vermont.

In Clinton County, there are no walk-ins and you need a doctor’s note to get tested at certain places. CVPH has a drive-thru facility for that on Hammond Lane.

People who don’t have health insurance or a primary care doctor can get a test by appointment at the county health department. That option is available two hours a day, three days a week.

In Chittenden County, like the rest of Vermont, there are three state testing sites, two in Burlington and one in Winooski. Between them, testing is available seven days a week.

Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are welcome.

I reached out to New Hampshire’s Health and Human Services Office so we could compare Granite State testing, too. But they did not get back to me before this story was published.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

