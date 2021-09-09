Advertisement

Leahy calls Biden budget framework once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Sen. Patrick Leahy
Sen. Patrick Leahy(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden’s ambitious budget framework touches nearly every aspect of American life but even some Democratic senators are balking at the $3.5 trillion price tag.

To pass it through the process called budget reconciliation, Democrats can’t afford to lose a single senator. But two moderate Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, have said the price needs to come down.

We asked Sen. Patrick Leahy about that on Thursday.

Vermont’s senior senator said the price makes sense when you look at what’s in the bill and he called it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Can you imagine in the time of President Eisenhower they said, ‘No, no, we can’t afford an interstate highway system in America. Four lanes of highway? We can’t afford that.’ If everybody said, ‘Yeah, you’re right,’ where would we be today?” said Leahy, D-Vermont.

The budget includes-- among other provisions-- universal pre-K, universal family medical leave and an expanded child tax credit.

Leahy says he’s talked with Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of their return to the Capitol this weekend. He says it’s going to be a lot of long meetings, but everyone needs to stay there until they can get the deal done.

