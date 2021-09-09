More positive COVID cases in Williston School Community
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three more positive COVID-19 cases in the Williston Community, Wednesday.
The School District says this brings the total up to six confirmed cases, with five at the ABS Harmony House and 1 associated with the Williston Central School. The district says all four of the Harmony House classes will continue to be remote.
The school is also taking action by re-examining the lunch hour, keeping snack time outside, reviewing classroom activities, while continuing to follow recommended guidelines, and increasing adult supervision around student hand washing.
Related Stories:
2 more COVID cases at Allen Brook School
Williston schools to remain closed Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.