More positive COVID cases in Williston School Community

A case of COVID-19 has been identified at the Williston Central School.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three more positive COVID-19 cases in the Williston Community, Wednesday.

The School District says this brings the total up to six confirmed cases, with five at the ABS Harmony House and 1 associated with the Williston Central School. The district says all four of the Harmony House classes will continue to be remote.

The school is also taking action by re-examining the lunch hour, keeping snack time outside, reviewing classroom activities, while continuing to follow recommended guidelines, and increasing adult supervision around student hand washing.

