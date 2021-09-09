More positive COVID cases in Williston School Community

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three more positive COVID-19 cases in the Williston Community, Wednesday.

The School District says this brings the total up to six confirmed cases, with five at the ABS Harmony House and 1 associated with the Williston Central School. The district says all four of the Harmony House classes will continue to be remote.

The school is also taking action by re-examining the lunch hour, keeping snack time outside, reviewing classroom activities, while continuing to follow recommended guidelines, and increasing adult supervision around student hand washing.

