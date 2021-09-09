Advertisement

NY lawmakers demand government reopen northern border

Calls continue from both sides of the aisle in New York to open the northern border. - File photo
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Calls continue from both sides of the aisle in New York to open the northern border.

Sen. Dan Stec and a majority of the Clinton County Legislature gathered Thursday to call for movement in reopening.

Stec says it’s unfair to border communities that there are still no plans in place after 18 months.

Stec says another summer of tourism has been lost, but he says there is hope for the fall tourism season if the border can get back open.

He has written a letter to the president and to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul asking for more of a push at a plan.

“We can’t just keep saying every month, we’ll let you know in 30 days. What are we shooting for? What are we waiting for? What is the measurement that we are relying on? And my frustration is and that of others is that after dealing with this for many months now, we haven’t seen any indication out of the federal government, the Biden administration that they plan to provide that target. Is there an infection rate? A hospital rate? Some other measurement?” demanded Stec, R-Queensbury.

Assemblyman Billy Jones also released a statement Thursday regarding the border reopening, saying, in part: “The border should not just be open to those who have the means to fly and there are ways for the border to reopen safely so that families can be reunited. Canada opened their borders to Americans, and it is about time that the United States reciprocated.”

