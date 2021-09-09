Online tool allows Vermonters to compare hospital costs

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s state auditor is calling for more transparency when it comes to hospital prices and wait times.

A new online tool allows you to compare costs for a variety of services at all of the hospitals in our region.

The state Legislature required commercial health insurers to provide detailed price information on their websites. And the federal government now requires hospitals to post pricing data online for a number of procedures.

Vermont Auditor Doug Hoffer also wants the Green Mountain Care Board to address hospital wait times by having providers refer patients to other locations if there is a shorter wait time.

“It isn’t enough to say well, we’ll get to you six months down the line. Why not say, somebody at the hospital down the road can get to you next week. And by the way, here are the prices for those two hospitals. The more information consumers have the better. And historically we’ve had almost none,” said Hoffer, D-Vermont.

Click here to visit the health care transparency tool.

