Rutland Town Police K-9 program gets grant

RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A police K-9 unit is coming to the Rutland Town Police Department.

Chief Edward Dumas says the department was given a $5,000 equipment grant last year.

They also received money from the Vermont K-9 Association. That led to a K-9 cruiser insert and a Vault System. They give a safe space for the dog in the car.

The rest of the money will be spent on a K-9 breeder in Vermont to get a police pup.

