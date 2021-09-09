Advertisement

State employee union: Most alright with vaccine requirement

Sep. 9, 2021
The head of the union that represents about 6,000 state of Vermont employees says most members don’t object to the new requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The executive director of the Vermont State Employees Association, Steve Howard, says there are a few members who are philosophically opposed, but most want a safe work environment. Howard says many members want to know why the state doesn’t require members of the public who are coming into state buildings to be vaccinated or wear masks.

On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott announced that effective Sept. 15, most state employees must either be vaccinated or get tested weekly and wear masks at work. 

