Advertisement

Subdued 9/11 remembrances reflect Boston’s invisible scars

Chloe Taub and Anthony Brobenzano, of Hollywood, Fla., look at the 9/11 memorial at Logan...
Chloe Taub and Anthony Brobenzano, of Hollywood, Fla., look at the 9/11 memorial at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Boston.(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Both of the hijacked jetliners that slammed into the World Trade Center towers flew out of Boston. But only subdued remembrances are planned at Boston’s Logan International Airport to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

It underscores how Boston has never truly come to terms with its supporting role in the transcendent events of Sept. 11, 2001.

At Logan, a large glass cube near Terminal A is etched with the names of the passengers and crew who perished aboard American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175. Few visit the memorial.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vt. Troopers Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski and David Pfindel have resigned in connection...
3 Vt. troopers resign in connection with fake COVID vaccination card scheme
Kristopher Knutson
Multi-day police standoff ends in Vernon
String of central Vt. overdose deaths prompt police warning
Vt. Education Secretary Dan French and Gov. Phil Scott at Wednesday's briefing.
Vt. education officials to extend school masking guidelines to Oct. 4
File photo
Essex Police looking for dog owners following Indian Brook incident

Latest News

File photo
A warming Vermont gives way to more invasive species
Vermont is known for its snow, but state leaders say the winters aren’t what they used to be. ...
Warming Vermont leads to more insect populations
Rutland Town Police K-9 program gets grant
Rutland Town Police K-9 program gets grant
A police K-9 unit is coming to the Rutland Town Police Department.
Rutland Town Police K-9 program gets grant