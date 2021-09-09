Advertisement

Taco Bell wants to refill your used sauce packets

Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.
Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.(Source: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to recycle your used sauce packets and refill them.

The fast-food chain is teaming up with recycling company TerraCycle for the new program.

Customers can collect their empty sauce packets, then recycle them by mailing the empties back to be refilled.

Taco Bell said its goal is to save 8 billion used sauce packets from going into U.S. landfills every year.

The restaurant chain is working toward becoming a more sustainable brand.

By 2025, Taco Bell hopes all of its packaging will be “recyclable, compostable or reusable.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vt. Troopers Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski and David Pfindel have resigned in connection...
3 Vt. troopers resign in connection with fake COVID vaccination card scheme
String of central Vt. overdose deaths prompt police warning
Kristopher Knutson
Multi-day police standoff ends in Vernon
Vt. Education Secretary Dan French and Gov. Phil Scott at Wednesday's briefing.
Vt. education officials to extend school masking guidelines to Oct. 4
File photo
Essex Police looking for dog owners following Indian Brook incident

Latest News

Michael Constantine attends the premiere of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' at the AMC Loews...
‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ actor Michael Constantine dies at age 94
Fern Crete
Super Senior: Fern Crete
Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Work stalls in search for Confederate statue’s time capsule
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot, AP source says
x
Brian Benjamin sworn in as New York lieutenant governor