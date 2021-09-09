Task force takes public comment on redistributing school funds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -For the first time ever, a task force set up by the Vermont Legislature took public comment on how funds should be given to schools.

Right now, the state distributes money based on things like the number of students and their characteristics in a per pupil system.

The task force is looking at two options-- the first is to modify the current per pupil system and the other is categorical aid.

The per pupil system takes things like economic disadvantage, English-Language Learners, and disabilities among students into consideration.

Categorical aid would mean funds are given to schools on an as needed basis for specific purposes.

The per pupil system of weighting hasn’t been updated in more than 20 years.

It’s the job of this task force to review possible changes and present a report to the legislature.

During Wednesday’s public hearing, everyone that gave comments agreed reweighting would be the way to go.

Roy Thibault, chair of Cabot’s School Board, said the current weighting negates challenges rural communities face, so they don’t receive the funding they need to keep up with them. “Nearly 25% of our students receive special services,” he explained. “This is the impact of rural poverty, adverse childhood experiences, and other factors that impact rural vermonters throughout the state.”

Jean Waltz, a member of the Burlington School Board, said re-weighing would help groups that face more social and economic barriers in education. “Data shows our financially stable white students thrive, compared to students living in poverty or living in a rural area,” Waltz said.

No one at today’s meeting was against re-weighting the current system, but districts with more white and middle-income students might receive less.

In an email, the chair of the South Burlington School Committee, Bridget Burkhardt, said the amount of funding they receive per pupil would likely go down. Burkhardt said she’s worried that if the legislature votes to re-weigh pupils and redistribute funds, they will have to face a decision to raise property taxes or reduce school programming.

The task force will be holding another public hearing on the topic on October 20th.

