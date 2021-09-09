Taste of Montpelier debuts Saturday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a brand new event coming to Montpelier this weekend and it’s got us feeling hungry.

The Taste of Montpelier Food Festival takes place Saturday. The event promises to bring the best of Vermont’s culinary scene to the heart of the Capital City, with events that appeal to foodies and families, as well as world-class entertainment.

The event is hosted by Montpelier Alive.

Tons of restaurants and vendors on State Street and beyond are participating in the showcase.

Attendees can stroll through the city, stopping at whatever vendors they’d like.

While eateries will have free samples, there will also be opportunities for customers to buy some treats.

In addition to food, some acts that were at Burlington’s Festival of Fools will perform throughout the day as well.

Following a year where restaurants were hit hard, organizers were looking to bring a spotlight to local cuisine in a fun way.

“We just know that Montpelier has a lot to offer with its food and the new restaurants that are coming in and we really wanted to promote that and find a way to celebrate the fabulous cuisine in Montpelier,” said Katie Trautz of Montpelier Alive.

Among the many eateries taking part is Oakes and Evelyn on State Street, which opened in February. They’ll be offering up pulled pork steam buns and local corn, tomato and mushroom gnocchi.

Owner and head chef Justin Dain says they’re excited to be a part of the event.

“I’ve always done a lot of community things wherever I’ve been, being a part of things like this... it’s, you know, a passion of mine. I love giving back to the community, working with the community, working with local farms, a lot of local cheeses and different charcuterie items that are going to be here. So, it’s great to see, you know, the people behind the scenes, coming out and really, you know, you get to see their faces and see the passion from everyone that’s participating in this. So it’s really cool,” Dain said.

The day begins at the Capital City Farmers Market at 9 a.m.

The “Feast of Fools” starts up at 2 p.m., which is when eateries around town will open up.

There’s a community picnic at 5 p.m. on the Statehouse lawn, and then an after-party at Barr Hill Gin until 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free and proceeds benefit the Vermont Food Bank and Montpelier Alive. Click here for more information.

