Terrorism today: 20 years after 9/11, what is the threat of terrorism?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Americans are pausing this week to remember the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that happened 20 years ago. Terrorism dominated the headlines and the national discourse for several years after the attacks but more recently has fallen out of the spotlight. So what is the current terror threat?

Before the Sept. 11th attacks, experts say global terrorism wasn’t a household term.

“For every American who typically saw terrorism as something that happened in the Middle East, and in recent memory, the Oklahoma City bombing,” said Dr. Travis Morris, a terrorism expert at Norwich University.

Morris says the 9/11 attacks shocked the country and put the threat of terrorism front and center. Americans were glued to the news, set on understanding what happened and knowing what other attacks were looming.

Society went through a huge culture change. Take airport security for instance. Before the 9/11 attacks, you used to by and large be able to walk up to your gate without showing your ID. That’s not the case anymore.

Security nationwide was on high alert and it would stay that way for years. Congress created the Department of Homeland Security, passed the Patriot Act and ramped up surveillance and counterterrorism programs.

Vermont set up the Fusion Center to collect analyze and disseminate information.

In the years since, the U.S. has beefed up security and the public has taken notice.

“They’ve been able to see how many terrorism attacks have occurred since then, where they’ve occurred and is this the most pressing threat at this time,” Morris said.

The nation improved security but some now wonder if it came at too great a cost to civil liberties. A recent AP-NORC poll shows support for surveillance tools has dipped; 46% of Americans say they oppose the government reading emails compared to 27% in favor.

Top Vermont law enforcement officials say the state has achieved a balance and the government does not monitor the vast majority of people.

“Everything that’s done at a state level in law enforcement and with our federal partners all receives robust judicial review,” Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said.

While attacks like Sept. 11 largely haven’t occurred on American soil, experts say the threat still exists, from the violent far-right or instability in Afghanistan under Taliban control, concerns that could become a haven for international terrorism again.

Though that remains to be seen, leaders say the change in culture over the past 20 years is irreversible.

“We evolve and I think it’s necessary,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont. “I think some of the border restrictions are necessary. It’s here to stay.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.