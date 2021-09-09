Advertisement

Police: Suspect in fatal officer-involved shooting was holding cellphone

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say the Florida man fatally shot by a Rutland police officer in a McDonald’s last month was holding a cellphone, not a weapon.

The Vermont State Police say interviews with Ofc. Christopher Rose are now complete with his version of events from the Aug. 25 shooting that killed Jonathan Mansilla, 33.

Rose told investigators that following a car crash on Allen Street, he saw Mansilla man run into the nearby McDonald’s. Rose pursued him into the restaurant and saw him inside one of the stalls in the men’s room. He says Mansilla then exited the stall and ran toward him with what appeared to be an unknown weapon. Rose fired three rounds, striking Mansilla twice in the chest. The object turned out to be a cellphone.

The events began with a hit-and-run crash around 1:15 p.m. at the Goodwill on North Main Street in Rutland. An alert went out to police to look for Mansilla’s car. He was later spotted in Wallingford and Clarendon, before rear-ending a UPS truck on Allen Street.

State police say they expect to turn over the results of their investigation in the coming days to the attorney general’s office and the Bennington County state’s attorney’s office for independent reviews.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

