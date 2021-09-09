What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.
What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”
Sept. 12, 2021
This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me,” Gen. Greg Knight discusses the Vermont Guard’s role following the 9/11 terror attacks, the military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, mental health services for veterans and the current deployment.
Plus, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine will give an update on COVID-19 testing, contact-tracing, masking and the delta variant.
And our Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura will provide analysis of the reconciliation bill.
Host: Darren Perron
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.