What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

Sept. 12, 2021

This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me,” Gen. Greg Knight discusses the Vermont Guard’s role following the 9/11 terror attacks, the military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, mental health services for veterans and the current deployment.

Plus, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine will give an update on COVID-19 testing, contact-tracing, masking and the delta variant.

And our Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura will provide analysis of the reconciliation bill.

Host: Darren Perron

