BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cloudy day on Thursday, we’ll start to see some breaks in the clouds as we head into the end of the work week. Skies will remain cloudy on Thursday night with some areas of patchy fog, and the chance of a passing shower or two before midnight. Temperatures on Friday will start out in the mid to upper 50s.

We might see a lingering morning shower on Friday with mostly cloudy skies, but we should start to see some breaks of sun during the afternoon. Skies will continue to clear out through the end of the day, but temperatures will be Fall-like with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Plan on plenty of sunshine for Saturday. It will be a nice start to the weekend with temperatures warming back up into the low to mid 70s. Most of Sunday is looking nice as well with increasing clouds and the chance for a few late day showers. Most of the day should be dry with highs still holding in the 70s.

Next week will start off with partly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday, but unsettled weather looks to return for mid week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday with scattered showers and the chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will remain in the mid 70s.

