Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! All that wild weather with the heavy downpours that we had on Wednesday is now gone. Today will be a much quieter day, but still not perfect. There is still a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm, late afternoon & evening.

The work week will end up a bit on the cool side for this time of year. Friday will still be a bit unsettled with lots of clouds and the chance for a few widely scattered showers. Then skies will clear out late in the day.

The weekend will start out with a delightful Saturday . . . lots of sunshine and seasonably warm with comfortable humidity.

Sunday is also looking pretty good with partly sunny skies, but there is a chance for a few showers, mainly late in the day and into the overnight.

Next week will start out with an okay day on Monday, but there could be a few showers on Tuesday, and esxpecially so on Wednesday as a cold front comes through with some possible thunderstorms.

Get ready to enjoy that weekend! -Gary

