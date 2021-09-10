Advertisement

2 people dead, 1 critically injured in Sheldon crash

By WCAX News Team
Sep. 10, 2021
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State People say two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a crash in Sheldon.

They say the single car crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Friday on Route 105.

State police say the Subaru Forester crossed the center line and went over an embankment, hitting several trees.

When first responders arrived, they found two people dead and another passenger injured. That passenger was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is still underway.

