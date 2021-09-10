Advertisement

Arizona sells Unilever bonds over Ben & Jerry’s Israel move

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - The state of Arizona has sold off $93 million in Unilever bonds and plans to sell the remaining $50 million invested in the global consumer products company because subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s stopped selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories.

The move is the latest by states with anti-boycott laws.

Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced the moves this week. They were mandated by a 2016 state law that bars Arizona government agencies from holding investments or doing business with any firm that boycotts Israel or its territories.

Ben & Jerry’s is run independently of Unilever and announced on July 19 that maintaining its presence in the occupied territories was “inconsistent with our values.”

