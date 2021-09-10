Body of woman found in waste disposal truck at NH station

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says the body of a woman was found among the contents of a waste disposal truck at a waste transfer station in Belmont.

The body of Jessica Lurvey, 28, was found by Belmont police on Thursday.

The attorney general’s office says the body was discovered “when contents were being removed and separated” from the truck.

An autopsy was conducted Friday. The cause and manner of Lurvey’s death are pending further investigation.

