Burlington police make daily crime report available online

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now you can read the daily crime report yourself.

A Daily Incident Blotter is now live in the Burlington Police Department’s website. It’s at the bottom of the page.

This lists of all the incidents that BPD has responded in the previous 24 hours.

It contains the date and time, the call type, the unique incident number, and the general location.

These responses are listed are in chronological order and color-coded based on the BPD’s Priority Response Plan.

