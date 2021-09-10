Advertisement

Burlington school pays tribute to victims of Sept. 11

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Christ the King School in Burlington on Friday paid tribute to the victims of Sept. 11.

Students, staff and even some S.D. Ireland construction workers at a nearby project stopped to remember and reflect on the events of 9/11, praying for those whose lives were lost, those who lost loved ones, those who helped and all those who work for peace in the world.

The Christ the King School in Burlington on Friday paid tribute to the victims of Sept. 11.
The Christ the King School in Burlington on Friday paid tribute to the victims of Sept. 11.(Courtesy: Christ the King School)
The Christ the King School in Burlington on Friday paid tribute to the victims of Sept. 11.
The Christ the King School in Burlington on Friday paid tribute to the victims of Sept. 11.(Courtesy: Christ the King School)

