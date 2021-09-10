COVID relief funds to boost Vermont mental health services

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont is going to be using COVID-19 relief funds to help improve mental health services in the state.

The state said Friday that the Department of Mental Health will be providing $4.6 million in federal funds to local mental health and other service agencies across the state.

Gov. Phil Scott says more needs to be done to help people served by the state’s mental health system.

Department of Mental Health Commissioner Emily Hawes says the money will allow the department to boost existing services and launch new outreach and support services to help people in immediate need and help prevent greater need later on.

