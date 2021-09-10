Advertisement

Endo latest company to settle with New York over opioids

The drugmaker Endo International is the latest company to settle a New York case over opioids.
The drugmaker Endo International is the latest company to settle a New York case over opioids.((Source: KSLA News 12))
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The drugmaker Endo International is the latest company to settle a New York case over opioids.

The Dublin-based company will pay $50 million in the deal.

The state government and the Long Island counties of Suffolk and Nassau are to share in the settlement.

Another drugmaker and three distribution companies have already settled claims with New York.

It admits no wrongdoing.

Years after a flurry of lawsuits were filed by state and local governments across the U.S. over the addiction and overdose pandemic, trials have begun and the pace of settlements has picked up.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Police: Suspect in fatal officer-involved shooting was holding cellphone
File photo
A warming Vermont gives way to more invasive species
Three men recently fired multiple gunshots at each at Simon's Mobil on South Winooski Avenue in...
ACLU accuses Burlington leaders of misleading residents about crime
String of central Vt. overdose deaths prompt police warning
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

Alan B. Shepard (NASA photo/file)
Interstate in NH to be rededicated to Alan Shepard
Scientists now have a good idea of where birds are located and headed thanks to some tracking...
Shelburne Farms helps scientists track birds
Scientists are waking up with a good idea of where birds are located and headed thanks to some...
Shelburne Farms helps scientists track birds
Brighton fire investigation
Police release surveillance footage from Brighton fire investigation