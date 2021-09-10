Advertisement

Families in lawsuits want to stop New Hampshire school mask policies

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - Dozens of families have challenged mask-wearing policies in New Hampshire school districts during the coronavirus pandemic, with two cases in court calling for injunctions to stop enforcing them.

A lawyer representing families in the Epping, Londonderry and Timberlane school districts argued at a hearing Friday that mask mandates violate the parents’ rights to make health care and medical decisions for their children, and they are illegal restraints under a state law that limits the use of child restraint practices in school.

Attorneys for the school districts argued for the case to be dismissed, saying the districts have been following Department of Health and Human Services guidance, and that a mask mandate isn’t a violation of the restraint law.

