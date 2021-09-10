Gene Richards voted out as airport director

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gene Richards is officially out as airport director after a late night Burlington City Council vote.

The council voted 10-1. Councilor Ali Dieng was the only ‘no’ vote.

“We further recognize that the current situation is untenable to retain Mr. Richards as director of aviation,” said Max Tracy, city council president.

After nearly two hours of deliberation, Burlington city council decided Richards will be out as director at the Burlington International Airport following the unprecedented termination hearing citing a broken relationship within the city and mayor.

“We further recognize that processes in the city are broken and have let everyone down,” said Tracy.

The investigation into Richards’ conduct reveled accusations of a hostile work environment created by Richards and numerous displays of swearing or belittling employees.

“I’d like to start by apologizing to those individuals that I have offended. I am truly sorry for any offense of behavior, I have learned from my experience, and I am disappointed in my actions that have caused a negative spotlight on the airport,” said Richards.

WCAX got a chance to talk with Richards following the hearing. He says he has a different management style and says he knew they probably would not win this, but wanted to expose the process publicly in which he was put into this position - listing the fact he was asked to resign without even seeing a report or understanding the allegations against him.

“In light of that pressure, why didn’t I simply resign, first I didn’t think the process was just and I wanted to speak with you this evening,” said Richards.

He says he hopes it doesn’t happen to any other employees ever again.

Mayor Miro Weinberger spoke about how sad he was that Richards tenure had come to this end after so many successes bringing the airport from a struggling institution, to one that was able to weather the pandemic even with a balanced budget. However, he said the investigation produced an atmosphere that does not reflect how city departments should be run.

“The actions and repeated lapses of judgement documented in Anita Tinney’s memo are inconsistent with the shared values of collaboration belonging and respect that I expect our department heads to demonstrate and that are reflected in our personnel policies as demonstrated tonight,” said Weinberger.

Richards’ lawyers say that he could pursue legal action regarding the outcome of the hearing, however that has not been decided as of yet. We will be following up on what this means for the future of the airport.

For now, the current interim director of aviation is Nic Longo.

Related stories:

Burlington City Council to hold termination hearing for airport director

Beleaguered airport director to face City Council next week to keep job

Union supports mayor’s call for Burlington airport director to resign

Burlington airport director under fire, mayor calls for him to resign

Burlington Airport aviation director on leave pending investigation

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.