Green Mountain Championship Disc Golf tournament returns to Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain Championship is back this weekend, as the annual disc golf tournament returned to Jeffersonville on Thursday.

“These are the best pros in the world,” said Jeff Spring, CEO of the Disc Golf Pro Tour. “This is one of the best fields of players.”

This tournament is kind of like the warmup for the Championship Series that follows after the tour makes its stop in the Green Mountain State. Every single player is looking for their shot to qualify, and it may not be as easy as you think.

“You’re trying to live in that moment and throw a shot you might have been able to before, but can you repeat it?” Spring said.

This tournament features some of the best women, the best men, even some of the best in the world, the pros. But just how good are they?

“When I was training at my hardest, I was maybe doing three to four hours each day for probably three years,” said Thomas Gilbert, a tour pro. “Now that I’m on the tourn, still kind of the same thing where I’m practicing every single day.”

Gilbert turned pro about three and a half years ago, and he’s already one of the top golfers on the tour.

“I’m definitely trying to play to be one of the best,” Gilbert said. “I’m one of the best players in Canada, so that’s something to strive for: to be one of the best on the pro tour.”

You’re probably wondering: how do you go pro? Well, it’s a simple as playing in a division where you can win a litttle cash.

“The leading men’s disc golfer in the world is named Paul McBeth,” Spring said. “He has a $10 Million sponsorship contract. They’re routinely playing for $5-10k first place prizes throughout the year. Our tour championship is a culmination. That’s happening in Charlotte, and we’ll award around $25,000 to the champion.

So it’s all kind of like the PGA Tour. You want to score low and aim for the highest possible score...and hopefully win a cash prize.

The Green Mountain Championship runs through Sunday at the Smugglers’ Notch Disc Golf Center in Jeffersonville.

