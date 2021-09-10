Is president’s vaccine mandate legal?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - OSHA will soon require COVID-19 vaccines for employers with more than 100 workers. President Biden announced the move Thursday.

Lawsuits are likely to follow but legal expert Jared Carter, of the Vermont Law School, says the requirement could still be enforced while it’s being argued in a courtroom.

“The legal battles, my guess, will be such that the opponents of this will ask the courts to issue what we call an injunction, in other words, stop OSHA from enforcing this regulation. And if a court grants an injunction, that could stop OSHA from acting, while the lawsuits move forward. But until a court grants that injunction, that stay, these are going to go in effect expeditiously,” Carter said.

Carter believes the requirement will hold up in court and he believes it has more legal legs than the eviction moratorium that the CDC was enforcing.

He also says since Vermont has such a high vaccination rate, it will not impact the state as much as other larger states.

