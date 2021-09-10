Advertisement

Is president’s vaccine mandate legal?

By Dom Amato
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - OSHA will soon require COVID-19 vaccines for employers with more than 100 workers. President Biden announced the move Thursday.

Lawsuits are likely to follow but legal expert Jared Carter, of the Vermont Law School, says the requirement could still be enforced while it’s being argued in a courtroom.

“The legal battles, my guess, will be such that the opponents of this will ask the courts to issue what we call an injunction, in other words, stop OSHA from enforcing this regulation. And if a court grants an injunction, that could stop OSHA from acting, while the lawsuits move forward. But until a court grants that injunction, that stay, these are going to go in effect expeditiously,” Carter said.

Carter believes the requirement will hold up in court and he believes it has more legal legs than the eviction moratorium that the CDC was enforcing.

He also says since Vermont has such a high vaccination rate, it will not impact the state as much as other larger states.

Watch the video to see our Dom Amato’s full interview with Jared Carter.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed, 1 critically injured in Sheldon crash
File photo
Police: Suspect in fatal officer-involved shooting was holding cellphone
Three men recently fired multiple gunshots at each at Simon's Mobil on South Winooski Avenue in...
ACLU accuses Burlington leaders of misleading residents about crime
File photo
A warming Vermont gives way to more invasive species
After nearly two hours of deliberation, city council decided Gene Richards will be out as...
Gene Richards voted out as Burlington airport director

Latest News

Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger met up with Mike Santosusso, a motorcyclist on a...
Stuck in Vermont: Motorcyclist visits Vermont covered bridges
CYCLE
Stuck in Vermont: Motorcyclist visits Vermont covered bridges
James Helm Sr. and Sandra Helm
Plea deal in connection with kidnapping of elderly NY couple
File photo
Vt. health commissioner discusses mask recommendations for schools
levine
Vt. health commissioner discusses mask recommendations for schools