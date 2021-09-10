Advertisement

Large flag won’t be flying in Barre in honor of 9/11

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A large American flag won’t be hanging on Main Street in Barre in honor 9/11.

This comes after council debates an issue with the current cable.

According to the Barre City Council, the desire to hang a huge American Flag across north Main Street was met with hesitation because the engineer says the cable wasn’t structurally sound enough to hold it without adjustments to the anchors. There were also questions about about liability.

The council’s minutes report says there was a motion to fix the anchors and see if a smaller flag could fly, but other councilors didn’t support it.

Councilor Emel Cambel says the flags already flying made a clear message and that there were other ways to honor the losses from 9/11.

Cambel also says she would find the large flag “intimidating.”

