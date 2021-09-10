Advertisement

NH school official: 2 children killed in Interstate 89 crash

The Bow school superintendent says two children have died in a vehicle crash on Interstate 89.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Bow school superintendent says two children have died in a vehicle crash on Interstate 89.

Superintendent Dean Cascadden posted a message to the school community on Friday. He said there was a fatal accident “that involved one of our Bow families.” He said one child was in the 11th grade, and the other was in the first grade. Another person was taken to the hospital.

Cascadden said the district canceled after-school activities and planned to open a football field “as a place for the town to gather, process this event and mourn.”

WMUR-TV reported police confirmed there was at least one death in the crash that happened just after 8:40 a.m. They did not release the identities of any victims.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

