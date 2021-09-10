Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Pepe and Ziggy

By Kayla Martin
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - These Pets with Potential are Pepe and Ziggy, a bonded pair of cats looking to go to a home together.

They are neutered males, about a year old, whose owners could no longer care for them.

The Humane of Chittenden County says these boys are a lot fun and very rambunctious, so they need a home willing to give them lots of space, attention and things to do! Watch the video for more.

If you want to know more or meet them, visit the humane society’s website for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed, 1 critically injured in Sheldon crash
File photo
Police: Suspect in fatal officer-involved shooting was holding cellphone
Three men recently fired multiple gunshots at each at Simon's Mobil on South Winooski Avenue in...
ACLU accuses Burlington leaders of misleading residents about crime
File photo
A warming Vermont gives way to more invasive species
After nearly two hours of deliberation, city council decided Gene Richards will be out as...
Gene Richards voted out as Burlington airport director

Latest News

Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger met up with Mike Santosusso, a motorcyclist on a...
Stuck in Vermont: Motorcyclist visits Vermont covered bridges
CYCLE
Stuck in Vermont: Motorcyclist visits Vermont covered bridges
James Helm Sr. and Sandra Helm
Plea deal in connection with kidnapping of elderly NY couple
File photo
Vt. health commissioner discusses mask recommendations for schools
levine
Vt. health commissioner discusses mask recommendations for schools