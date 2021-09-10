Pets with Potential: Pepe and Ziggy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - These Pets with Potential are Pepe and Ziggy, a bonded pair of cats looking to go to a home together.

They are neutered males, about a year old, whose owners could no longer care for them.

The Humane of Chittenden County says these boys are a lot fun and very rambunctious, so they need a home willing to give them lots of space, attention and things to do! Watch the video for more.

If you want to know more or meet them, visit the humane society’s website for more information.

