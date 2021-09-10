Advertisement

Police release surveillance footage from Brighton fire investigation

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking for you to help them solve a destructive fire in Brighton.

It happened back on June 23 on Railroad Street and it destroyed two homes.

Police say surveillance videos shows a car approaching where the fire was set moments before it happened. Officers say they don’t know if that car was just driving through or if they were involved. But they say the car drove off quickly after the flames started.

Police also say they’d like to speak with the last known tenants, 29-year-old Rebecca Ray and 28-year-old Alexander Marsh. We’re told they are not suspects.

