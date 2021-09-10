Advertisement

Remembering 9/11: 1st responder shares her story

“I didn’t start to realize the magnitude of what was going on until I got into Manhattan.”
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy-File photo
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy-File photo(Courtesy: Brattleboro Town Manager's Office)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Anyone who is old enough to remember Sept. 11 can likely picture exactly where they were and what they were doing that day. That includes Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy, who at that time was an officer with the Port Authority Police Department.

“I could actually see the World Trade Center from my apartment,” Hardy said.

Norma Hardy was scheduled to work the afternoon shift on Sept. 11, 2001. But that morning, after the first plane hit the World Trade Center, she grabbed her badge and immediately headed toward what would ultimately be called Ground Zero.

“I didn’t start to realize the magnitude of what was going on until I got into Manhattan,” she said.

By that time, both towers had collapsed.

“There was sheer chaos,” she said.

Hardy and her fellow officers set up command at a nearby college and began looking for survivors.

“We started as a rescue mission,” she said. “What we thought was a rescue mission.”

For the rest of that day, they joined the scores of other first responders searching through the smoke and debris.

“We looked through rubble right into the night,” Hardy recalled. “Then it dawned on us that our co-workers were under the building.”

In all, the Port Authority Police lost 37 officers on 9/11. Hardy spent three weeks at the site searching for her colleagues. She eventually was pulled away for medical reasons.

“To find them, just to find them, so their families could know what had happened to them,” Hardy said.

Sept. 11 was not Hardy’s first brush with terror. She was just six weeks on the job for the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Her response in ‘93 earned her the Medal of Valor.

Now, as she stands in front of the Brattleboro Police Department with the American flag blowing in the wind behind her, the chief says the incidents are not simply memories, but rather a piece of who she is, her resilience during the worst of times.

“I think throughout my career these things that have happened have shaped the type of person I try to be, the type of leader I try to be,” Hardy said.

Hardy has shared her 9/11 story all over the world. She says it’s important that events from that day continue to be told, so all of us never forget.

