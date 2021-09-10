Shelburne Farms helps scientists track birds

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Scientists now have a good idea of where birds are located and headed thanks to some tracking tech at Shelburne Farms.

“Yeah, we put this Motus tracker in this spring,” said Sam Dixon, the farm manager at Shelburne Farms.

According to some researchers, Shelburne Farms and their dairy barn for that matter have some prime real estate for a migration tracking system.

The Motus antenna is on a knoll and the farm sits in a flyway for tons of species. Dixon says he doesn’t use the data, but the concept is simple.

“Birds, insects, anything that has a tracker on it,” said Dixon.

The farm benefits with plenty of classes and research always being done on the land.

“We were really interested in doing it in conjunction with our ongoing songbird nesting research,” said Dixon.

But it’s not just a single antenna providing information to only Shelburne Farm, it connects to an entire network giving the information to a number of people.

“We’ve got some really amazing data this year,” said Noah Perlut, a professor at the University of New England.

Perlut has been studying bobolinks and Savannah sparrows on Shelburne Farm’s property for about 20 years. Already, this tower and another one put up in the Missisquoi Wildlife Refuge have paid off.

“Not only detected amazing data from bobolinks but all sorts of other creatures, you know, moving, north, south, east, west and all directions,” said Perlut.

The data from the Motus network is open to anyone and has 253 species tagged with more than 1,200 locations worldwide.

For his work, Perlut can study when bobolinks leave and where they are heading, many to the mid-Atlantic before heading for Venezuela, then Argentina.

“These birds are in some sense kind of imaginary, they are there, they sing some songs and then they fly to Argentina. But if we can really tell stories of individuals and detail these amazing feats they are able to accomplish, it really changes how people see them, and I think it makes it helpful to have conversations about how to best manage their land and balance birds needs and farms needs,” said Perlut.

Knowing when and where animals are moving gives a better idea of where and how to conserve land.

The bobolinks population has been in decline since the 1960s, but that decline is slowing, Perlut hopes because of this type of work.

Dixon says while they simply have to offer up their pole, it’s a role to play in understanding the natural world.

“We are a campus for learning here and this really adds to our ability to explain more about what’s going on in the natural world and participate in a project that will hopefully enhance our knowledge of nature,” said Dixon.

