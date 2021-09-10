Solemn tribute at VA Medical Center in remembrance of 9/11

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a solemn tribute on Friday at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction to remember 9/11.

There was music, the playing of taps, a prayer and a moment of silence. The September 11th attacks started 20 years of war which affected countless veterans and their families. Event organizers say it is important to recognize how that day changed many of our lives forever.

“It was important for us to provide this opportunity for our veterans to remember that day and the series of events in their lives that have transpired since then and the sacrifices that they have made,” said Dr. Brett Rusch, the medical center’s executive director.

The remembrance was also an opportunity to thank the medical center staff who care for veterans. Hospitals officials say many of those staff members were called to service at the VA because of 9/11.

