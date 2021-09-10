Advertisement

Tasty tour shines the spotlight on local cheese

By Elissa Borden
Published: Sep. 10, 2021
WEST PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, what could be better than free cheese? The annual Washington County Cheese Tour has returned for another year, thanks to the Washington County Cheese Guild.

The Consider Bardwell Farm in West Pawlet is the only Vermont farm taking part in the Cheese Tour, the rest of the producers are located in New York.

To find out more, our Elissa Borden spoke with Angela Miller, the president of the Washington County Cheese Guild, co-owner of Consider Bardwell Farm and a Cheese Tour participant.

The Cheese Tour includes hayrides, wine and cheese pairing and, of course, cheese sampling. In addition to the cheese producers on the tour, there are also breweries, vineyards and cider houses.

The cheesy fun kicks off Saturday and continues Sunday. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for all the details.

