Advertisement

Things get jumping at Burlington’s South End Art Hop

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are more than 1,000 pieces of artwork on the walls and buildings around the South End of Burlington for this weekend’s Art Hop.

The South End Art Hop is in its 29th year.

There are 100 sites this year going from the Switchback Brewery on Flynn Avenue to the Karma Birdhouse on Maple Street.

That’s up from last year when the hop featured a toned-down 50 sites.

As for pandemic precautions this year, organizers say bring a mask in case the place you’re going into requires one.

“We will be hosting things outdoors but every single site in the program guide will have signs on their door that tell you a little bit about their expectations for mask-wearing. The artist market is a mask-on event. We will have plenty of masks on a hand, as well as hand sanitizer on site,” said Christy Mitchell, the executive director of the South End Arts + Business Association.

Watch the video for our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Christy Mitchell.

You can buy artwork at the artist market and online.

The Art Hop wraps up Sunday. But if you can’t make it this weekend, exhibits will stay up for three months.

Click here for all the details on the South End Art Hop.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed, 1 critically injured in Sheldon crash
File photo
Police: Suspect in fatal officer-involved shooting was holding cellphone
Three men recently fired multiple gunshots at each at Simon's Mobil on South Winooski Avenue in...
ACLU accuses Burlington leaders of misleading residents about crime
File photo
A warming Vermont gives way to more invasive species
After nearly two hours of deliberation, city council decided Gene Richards will be out as...
Gene Richards voted out as Burlington airport director

Latest News

Vermont Muslims say they received overwhelming support from the community after Sept. 11.
Vermont Muslim community received support after 9/11; says education key
ct
Tasting locally made cheeses
sdf
Gene Richards voted out as Burlington airport director
sdsdf
Where were you on Sept. 11?
VA
Solemn tribute at VA Medical Center in remembrance of 9/11