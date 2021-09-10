Things get jumping at Burlington’s South End Art Hop

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are more than 1,000 pieces of artwork on the walls and buildings around the South End of Burlington for this weekend’s Art Hop.

The South End Art Hop is in its 29th year.

There are 100 sites this year going from the Switchback Brewery on Flynn Avenue to the Karma Birdhouse on Maple Street.

That’s up from last year when the hop featured a toned-down 50 sites.

As for pandemic precautions this year, organizers say bring a mask in case the place you’re going into requires one.

“We will be hosting things outdoors but every single site in the program guide will have signs on their door that tell you a little bit about their expectations for mask-wearing. The artist market is a mask-on event. We will have plenty of masks on a hand, as well as hand sanitizer on site,” said Christy Mitchell, the executive director of the South End Arts + Business Association.

Watch the video for our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Christy Mitchell.

You can buy artwork at the artist market and online.

The Art Hop wraps up Sunday. But if you can’t make it this weekend, exhibits will stay up for three months.

Click here for all the details on the South End Art Hop.

