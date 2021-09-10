Tiny Museum of Vermont Music History opens during Art Hop

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re headed to the South End Art Hop in Burlington this weekend, you can also check out the Tiny Museum of Vermont Music History.

As its name suggests, it’s a small space dedicated to moments and memorabilia from the state’s music past.

James Lockridge, the executive director of Big Heavy World, describes it as a labor of love that was based on a 2019 exhibit at the Vermont Historical Society Museum. They took that and expanded it.

“It gives you, hopefully, ultimately, a sense of being part of the story, understanding things a little more than you might just hearing it in conversation,” Lockridge said. “The job of writing labels and displaying things has gone to dozens of people. And we all have a little bit of ourselves in what you see in there.”

It opens to the public at 5 p.m. Friday. You can find it in Big Heavy World’s space on Howard Street.

When the Art Hop is over, it will still be open for people to see on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

