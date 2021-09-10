Upper Valley employers to raise minimum wage

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Two major employers in the Upper Valley are raising their minimum wage.

The Hanover Co-op, which has stores in Hanover, Lebanon and White River Junction, is raising its starting wage from $13 an hour to $15 an hour. Officials say about one-third of the company’s 360 employees will be affected. It’s part of a long-term plan to which takes into account rising housing costs.

“It is how we compensate people in this market for great work. So, it’s been a plan of ours for a number of years and actually, we are arriving at that milestone two years early, so we knew we could do it, we were careful, and we are going to do it.,” said co-op spokesperson Allan Reetz.

The largest employer in the area, the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, is also raising its minimum wage from $14 an hour to $17 an hour across its entire health system. Officials there say the pay bump is intended to recruit and retain workers at a time where staffing shortages are plaguing the industry.

