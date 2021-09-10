Vermont man pleads no contest in 2017 death of girlfriend

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A 62-year-old Vermont man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the 2017 strangulation death of his girlfriend in their Rutland home.

The Thursday plea by Randal S. Johnson is part of an agreement under which he would be sentenced to nine years in prison for the death of Trina Fitzgerald, 58.

He will not be sentenced until the Department of Corrections conducts a pre-sentence investigation.

Johnson did not speak during the hearing except to agree that he wanted to resolve the case and to enter the no-contest plea.

