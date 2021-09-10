Vermont Muslim community received support after 9/11; says education key

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sept. 11 impacted so many people’s lives, including those in the Muslim community. We spoke to people at the Islamic Society of Vermont about what life was like directly after 9/11 and how they turned to education afterward to make sure people understand what Islam is all about.

Islamic Society of Vermont Imam Islam Hassan was living in New York City the day the twin towers fell.

“The future was vague for a lot of Muslims,” Hassan said.

But Hassan says after the attack, there was support from city officials in New York.

“Lots of officials in New York supported the Muslim community a lot, especially NYPD. There were a lot of officers patrolling the mosque,” Hassan said.

Hassan says a lot of their work at the center is to educate. And the two original co-founders agree. They were both living in Vermont on Sept. 11.

“There is a lot of misconception about Islam, especially after 9/11. They think Islam is a terrorist religion. It is not it, is so peaceful. As a matter of fact, Islam, the word Islam means peace,” said Mahmoud Hayyat, a founding member of the Islamic Society of Vermont.

While some American Muslims were vilified, threatened and targeted, many in the Vermont Muslim community say they received overwhelming support from the people here after the attacks.

“A lot of people in IBM come to tell me, don’t worry, you’re alright, that you’re safe. So, I get that support,” said Taysir Al-Khatib, a founding member of the Islamic Society of Vermont.

“I never had any bad incident happen to me or anyone pointing me out for something, for any reason. I never experienced that. I would say I was blessed and destined to come to Vermont to settle down to American culture,” said Nausheen Azhar, an Islamic School teacher.

Education continues with teaching Muslim children to be proud of their religion.

However, there are still hurdles to overcome. One Muslim woman reverted to Islam in 2007 and says she’s treated differently by some.

“There are differences in the way people have treated me, I wouldn’t say in a bad way, it’s just you know people are concerned and afraid and it’s understandable, but it’s not much to be afraid of because we are just people,” said Tina Al-Amoody, an Islamic School teacher.

Services are held at the mosque every day. Click here for more information.

