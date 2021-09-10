Vermont National Guard’s role in the global war on terror

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard played a pivotal role following the attacks on Sept. 11.

The Guard scrambled fighter jets to Ground Zero immediately and patrolled the skies for months. Then, in the global war on terror, thousands were called to duty.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, the commander of the Vermont National Guard, about the U.S. pulling out of Afghanistan. Watch the video to see the interview.

Gen. Knight talks more about the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, the Guard’s role following the 9/11 terror attacks, mental health services for veterans and the current deployment this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

