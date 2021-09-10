Advertisement

Vermont National Guard’s role in the global war on terror

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard played a pivotal role following the attacks on Sept. 11.

The Guard scrambled fighter jets to Ground Zero immediately and patrolled the skies for months. Then, in the global war on terror, thousands were called to duty.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, the commander of the Vermont National Guard, about the U.S. pulling out of Afghanistan. Watch the video to see the interview.

Gen. Knight talks more about the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, the Guard’s role following the 9/11 terror attacks, mental health services for veterans and the current deployment this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed, 1 critically injured in Sheldon crash
File photo
Police: Suspect in fatal officer-involved shooting was holding cellphone
Three men recently fired multiple gunshots at each at Simon's Mobil on South Winooski Avenue in...
ACLU accuses Burlington leaders of misleading residents about crime
File photo
A warming Vermont gives way to more invasive species
After nearly two hours of deliberation, city council decided Gene Richards will be out as...
Gene Richards voted out as Burlington airport director

Latest News

Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger met up with Mike Santosusso, a motorcyclist on a...
Stuck in Vermont: Motorcyclist visits Vermont covered bridges
CYCLE
Stuck in Vermont: Motorcyclist visits Vermont covered bridges
James Helm Sr. and Sandra Helm
Plea deal in connection with kidnapping of elderly NY couple
File photo
Vt. health commissioner discusses mask recommendations for schools
levine
Vt. health commissioner discusses mask recommendations for schools