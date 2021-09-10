Advertisement

Vt. health commissioner discusses mask recommendations for schools

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s health commissioner says he and the governor are completely aligned in asking schools to have students wear masks until Oct. 4, and not creating a universal mask mandate.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Dr. Mark Levine about the state’s decision to extend mask recommendations in schools. Watch the video to see the interview.

In addition to masking, Dr. Levine gives an update on COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and the delta variant on Channel 3 this Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed, 1 critically injured in Sheldon crash
File photo
Police: Suspect in fatal officer-involved shooting was holding cellphone
Three men recently fired multiple gunshots at each at Simon's Mobil on South Winooski Avenue in...
ACLU accuses Burlington leaders of misleading residents about crime
File photo
A warming Vermont gives way to more invasive species
After nearly two hours of deliberation, city council decided Gene Richards will be out as...
Gene Richards voted out as Burlington airport director

Latest News

Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger met up with Mike Santosusso, a motorcyclist on a...
Stuck in Vermont: Motorcyclist visits Vermont covered bridges
CYCLE
Stuck in Vermont: Motorcyclist visits Vermont covered bridges
James Helm Sr. and Sandra Helm
Plea deal in connection with kidnapping of elderly NY couple
levine
Vt. health commissioner discusses mask recommendations for schools