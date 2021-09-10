Vt. health commissioner discusses mask recommendations for schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s health commissioner says he and the governor are completely aligned in asking schools to have students wear masks until Oct. 4, and not creating a universal mask mandate.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Dr. Mark Levine about the state’s decision to extend mask recommendations in schools. Watch the video to see the interview.

In addition to masking, Dr. Levine gives an update on COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and the delta variant on Channel 3 this Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. on “You Can Quote Me.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.