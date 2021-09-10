Where were you on Sept. 11?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For many people, where they were on Sept. 11 is a vivid memory. Our Cam Smith spoke with people in our region about their memory of that day 20 years ago.

“It just tore you apart,” said Delta Ferenbaugh of New Hampshire.

“It was bizarre. It was like being in a dream,” said Greg Marchildon of Burlington.

Whether from Vermont or elsewhere, when hearing the news of Sept. 11, the memories of that day almost 20 years ago are still clear.

“I remember getting up from my desk and going into the school library to watch because there was no TV in the office or anything like that,” said Laurie Petronio of Rochester, New York.

“I was getting ready to go to work, actually go to one of the remote sites in Las Vegas and one of my regional managers called me to stay home and not to make the trip,” said John Taing, a Federal Aviation Administration employee.

In the months and years after the attacks that took nearly 3,000 lives, people say while it took time, the country came together.

“The way the Yankees, when the Yankees came back. Derek Jeter and the president threw out the first pitch when they came back to Yankee Stadium, which we needed that lift,” said Tim Lawrence of Shelburne.

Others say it’s important to never forget.

“To realize that our lives have all been changed no matter what. Even 20 years later. Everything is not the same as it was 20 years ago. And it probably never will be the same again,” Ferenbaugh said.

“I think a lot of people have forgotten,” said Cathy Gibson of Milton. “I think we need to keep that fresh in our minds.”

