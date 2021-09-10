BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After some lingering clouds on Friday, we’ll finally see skies clear out on Friday night, setting us up for some sunshine to start the weekend. With will be mostly clear and cool Saturday morning with some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are expected to start in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Skies will be mostly sunny through the morning hours with a few clouds drifting back in by the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer than Friday, and a little closer to mid-September normals with highs in the mid 70s. Saturday will likely be the nicer of the two weekend days. Clouds thicken up on Saturday night, especially north and west with overnight lows in the 50s.

A frontal system will dip down from the north starting Sunday morning. Skies will become mostly cloudy from north to south as we head through the rest of the day. While most of the day should be dry, we can’t rule out the chance for a few spotty showers, especially by the afternoon with highs remaining in the mid 70s.

Skies will be partly sunny for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the low 70s. Our next chance of wet weather will be on Wednesday and into Thursday with scattered showers and the chance for a thunderstorm or two. Highs through the end of the week will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great weekend!

