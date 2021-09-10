BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! The weather will be improving as we go through the day and we’ll be getting the sunshine back after a cloudy start, with a slight chance for a few, early showers. It will be a touch on the cool side for this time of year, though.

It will be starlit and cool overnight. Saturday will start out with some fog in the morning, but then there will be lots of sunshine with just a few clouds mixing in, and temperatures will be coming back up to normal levels (normal high for Burlington is now 75°).

Sunday will be okay, but not perfect. It will be partly sunny, but there could be a few showers, mainly late in the day and into Sunday night, as a weak cold front drops down from the north.

Next week will start out nicely, but by mid-week things will be turning a little more active again as a frontal system brings showers and possible thunderstorms late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Have a great weekend, everyone! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.