Car crashes into Middlesex restaurant

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crashes into a Middlesex restaurant Friday.

Vermont State Police say a car crashed into the Filling Station Restaurant on U.S. Route 2 just before noon Friday.

Police say the driver was leaving the Red Hen Restaurant, accelerated across the street, and crashed into the side of the Filling Station.

Police say there is damage to one wall and a door.

No word if anyone was inside the restaurant at the time.

Police don’t know what caused the crash but do not believe drugs or alcohol are a factor.

