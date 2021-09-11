Advertisement

Catch the cure car wash

Help these local folks raise money to fight cancer.
Help these local folks raise money to fight cancer.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The second annual catch the cure car wash takes place Saturday, Sept. 11.

Participants can get their ride washed and waxed all while supporting a good cause. It will cost $25, but the money raised will go to the Catch the Cure Foundation. This year the event is being held in honor of Kyle Buttice, who died of cancer. His wish was to pay it forward to help other families dealing with a cancer diagnosis. The car wash is being held at Rt’s detailing on Main Street in Newport from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

The company and employees will be out there participating in the event as well.

